The Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari have created an alliance with the opposition to help resolve public issues.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is only taking revenge,” he added.

While speaking to media in Sehwan, the Chief Minister criticized the federal government and Information Minister Fawad Chaudry and said, "He [Fawad Chaudhry] has nothing better to do than making up news stories to appear on television."

“The chicken and egg has become stale and the level of politics and democracy has become such so that the prime minister’s visit to Sindh is termed a conspiracy,” Shah said. “Imran Khan is the prime minister of Pakistan, he can visit Sindh any time.”

The Chief Minister further said that it does not matter to him if his name is on the ECL. “No power can stop me from embarking on an official trip.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted saying, "Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad? There is so much work to be done by politicians in and for Pakistan — the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad and lawmakers have iqamas or residencies abroad.”