GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) during an operation against illegal commercial buildings recovered more than Rs2 billion dues from the owners and deposited it to the government treasury during the last 15 days.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Fareed told the media that on the directions of DG Anti Corruption Punjab Hussain Asghar, an action against corrupt elements of Municipal Corporations and District Councils had been launched throughout the region. He said the ACE teams in result of inspections had pointed out that hundreds of commercial buildings including plazas, markets, hotels, marriage halls and shops had been constructed without obtaining NOC which caused great loss to the government exchequer. He said that after approval from the competent authorities, an action was started against the owners of these illegal commercial buildings and over Rs2 billion were recovered from them and deposited to the government treasury.

He added that the ACE teams have recovered Rs10 million from Gujranwala district, Rs760 million from Gujrat, Rs1.23 billion from Sialkot, Rs1.6 million from Hafizabad, Rs7.4 million from Narowal and Rs70 million from Mandi Bahauddin district. He further said that recommendations for action against 16 building inspectors and town planning officers had also been sent to secretary local government.