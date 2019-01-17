Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly session was adjourned without taking up any item on agenda on Wednesday due to death of treasury legislator Mazhar Abbas Raan.

The session started half an hour beyond the schedule time with member panel of chairmen Mian Shafi in the chair.

Before the start of proceedings on question hour on Housing and Urban Development and Livestock departments, Law Minister Raja Basharat informed the House about the death of PTI legislator from PP-218 Multan due to cardiac arrest. He said that the legislator felt pain in chest last day (Tuesday) and was taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology by Rescue1122. On Wednesday morning, he said, Mazhar Abbas Raan breathed his last. On behalf of the government and the Punjab Chief Minister, he expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the legislator. He said that there was tradition of adjourning sitting on the death of honorable member.

Opposition legislator Malik Nadeem Kamran seconded the viewpoint of Law Minister, saying losing colleague was unfortunate. He suggested adjournment of the session. The chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 11am.

Mazhar Abbas Raan was born on February 1, 1953 in Multan. He graduated in 1978 from Government College, Bosan Road, Multan. He was active in student’s politics and was President Students Union in his college. He was a landlord who performed as Advisor to Chief Minister in 1996 and as Member, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab during 1997-99. He returned to Punjab Assembly for the second term in general elections 2013 on PML-N ticket and the third term from PTI platform in 2018. From the same constituency, he contested elections on PPP and PML-Q tickets on different occasions but failed to reach the assembly.

PA Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mazhar Abbas Raan. In condolence message, he has described the deceased as a seasoned politician and parliamentarian and said that his services would always be remembered. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.