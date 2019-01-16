Share:

KARACHI-When Pakistani-American rapper Syed Osama Karamat Ali Shah, better known as Osama Com Laude, posted a picture of himself on January 14 he did not know he would soon become an internet sensation and be compared to Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo played by Jason Momoa.

For the Orlando-based rapper, it has been a pretty wild ride since he posted that picture on Instagram.

Several users have commented on his photo and dubbed him the "Pakistani Kahl Drogo". Speaking to Geo.tv regarding the comparison with the star of the hit HBO series, Shah shared that he is more than just a doppelganger. “I have nothing but love for the ones showing love. I’m more than just a doppelganger, I’ve put in my hard work and continue to do so.”

On having similar looks to Khal's, the rapper said, “I never saw the show [Game of Thrones], but I knew about Jason Momoa as an actor. It wasn’t till last year that someone finally convinced me to watch it and I was like 'oh wow, that’s a little freaky',” Shah said. “I even showed my mother and you know there has to be something if one’s mother even agrees.”

As a fan of superheroes and Greek warriors, the 31-year-old has never been one to shy away from trying out a new look. The kohl-rimmed eyes and the man bun was something he wanted to try. “I’ve been a lifelong fan of superheroes, WWE and of the Greek/Roman/Nomad warrior culture, even so, that my older brother and I feel like we’ve been born in the wrong era. So, I love the whole essence of a physically imposing wild-haired warrior and wanted to embody that in life,” he added.

The rapper who rose to fame in 2011 for his collaboration of "Desi Thumka" and the viral sensation "Pakistani" (Wild Boy Remix) added that he has become a huge fan of GoT. “I had this silly grudge with myself that I would never watch it until someone convinced me to do so! And I’m so glad they did because wow, what a show. I thought I’d never be that invested into something since Smallville and Breaking Bad. It’s really a spectacle, every episode is a full-blown movie,” he shared.

Shah who graduated from Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) in 2016 is currently working on obtaining his American Medical License but that has not held him back from his musical career. “I’m an artist/musician and I just recently launched my own fitness brand by the name of ALPHAHOLICS alongside our Pakistani and American team. So you can say I have my hand in many pots.

I’ve also done some work in short films and commercials and I’m open to the idea of acting, Pakistan needs a legitimate action star and they have to look no further!” he said. Shah's next single 'DIL' will be dropping on February 14.