BEIJING - Pakistan along with eighty-six countries and twenty-four organizations has confirmed participation in the International Horticultural Exhibition slated to open here from April 29. According to the organizing committee of the event, commonly known as Expo 2019 Beijing, all infrastructures for 100 indoor and outdoor gardens at the exhibition will be finished by the end of March. Jiao Yutong, an official with the organizing committee said the infrastructure in gardens for Japan, Germany, Pakistan, and Thailand has been completed. A number of plants have been shipped to the gardens. "Participating countries have taken the exhibition as a platform for demonstrating their newest horticulture achievements and promoting tourism as well as making horticulture and agriculture exchanges," he said. The expo will exhibit flower, fruit, and vegetable farming at the foot of the Great Wall in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing. Throughout the expo, visitors can also enjoy more than 2,500 cultural activities.

This is the second time for China to hold such a high-level horticulture expo. The first such event was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming in 1999.

China will showcase 34 gardens at the exhibition, where visitors can enjoy horticulture arrangements to the backdrop of China's diverse landscape designs.