MANILA - The Philippine troops have rescued an Indonesian kidnapped by terrorist group Abu Sayyaf after nearly four months in captivity, the military said on Wednesday. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Philippine military’s Western Mindanao Command, said Juragan Kapal Samsul Saguni was rescued on Tuesday afternoon in a remote village in Sulu province in southern Philippines.

Saguni underwent a medical checkup at a military hospital in Jolo town, also in Sulu, said Besana. The result of the check-up indicated that the victim is “physically healthy.” Saguni and another Indonesian Usman Yusuf were seized by Abu Sayyaf terrorists while fishing on Sept. 11 last year in waters off Semporna archipelago in Sabah, Malaysia. Both were taken to the Abu Sayyaf militants in their hideout in Sulu province, said a military report. Troops rescued Yusuf in December last year.

The Abu Sayyaf terrorists are holding five foreigners and three Filipinos in the boondocks of Sulu province.

The Abu Sayyaf is the smallest but also the most radical among the terrorist groups operating in the southern Philippines.

The group is notorious for carrying out kidnappings, bombings and beheadings in western Mindanao, particularly in their lair in the island provinces of Basilan and Sulu. The Philippine security forces have been trying to crush the Abu Sayyaf terrorists since early 2000.

The Philippine military recently deployed an army division in Sulu mainly to track down the Abu Sayyaf militants.