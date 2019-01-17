Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has come down hard on the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government for, what he called, doing nothing for public welfare.

“The plight of the common people remained unchanged while the people in the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government were fighting with each other,” Sirajul Haq said in a statement Wednesday.

“New words and phrases were being coined to abuse one another,” the Jamaat-e-Islami chief said adding that the country lacked good governance and rule of law but the government is “living in the world of dreams”.

Sirajul Haq stressed the need for doing politics for public welfare, saying: “Politicians should not make politics a business. They should do politics.”

He continued: “The politics of corruption has weakened the ideological politics in the country. Books were found from the house of politicians in the past while now the police recover dollars in raids at the houses of politicians.”

Sirajul Haq said the institutions had been set up for training in money laundering and fake companies and foundations were presenting easy means for the transfer of money abroad.

The Jamaat-e-Islami senator said: “The amnesty scheme was also a scheme of money laundering and the governments was giving ads for that.” He added “The banks had promoted corruption. If a poor man applied for loans to build a house or for the education of children or for small business, he was refused but the known thugs and plunderers were easily granted loans of billions rupees which was never returned.”

Sirajul Haq said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had come into power due to its slogan of accountability but it had made accountability a laughing stock.

He added: “Not a single penny had been recovered from corrupt people. A sum of the 375 billion dollars of the Pakistanis is laundered abroad. This amount should be recovered. The rulers should not beg for help from anywhere.”

The religious party chief that the government had not taken any step towards the state of Madinah as the interest based system was continuing and the government had not been able to fulfil any of its promises.