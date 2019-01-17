Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfil all the promises made with Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) including opening up of their closed offices in urban centres of Sindh and swift implementation of development projects initiated by the federal government.

The prime minister gave this assurance during a meeting with MQM-P parliamentarians held here on Wednesday.

The meeting is apparently part of the government’s move to smarten up its relations with coalition partners following the opposition parties’ move to form an alliance against the government with a very thin majority.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that PTI people got panicked when the MNAs of one of the government’s coalition partners Balochistan National Party (Mengal) attended the opposition parties’ huddle held in the chair of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and it was decided to give tough time to government on issues of public importance both in and outside the Parliament.

BNP-Mengal was complaining for quite some time that the commitments made with them by the PTI government were not fulfilled and they would be considering to quit the government.

A similar meeting of MQM Rabita Committee was held a few days back in Karachi where the party leadership reminded the PTI leadership to come up with something concrete on the pledges they had made with them at time of taking them into the government’s fold.

The PTI leadership was on its toes following the meeting between the PML-N, PPP and other opposition parties to devise a strategy against the government and approached the junior coalition partners to mend the fences and allay their concerns over slack implementation on the promises made to them.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and MNA Syed Aminul Haq from MQM side with Finance Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq and MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar assisted the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the MQM-P leaders that government is alive to the issues facing the Sindh province especially the urban centres of the province and all the development projects initiated under the federal government would be completed on priority basis.

He further directed the Finance Minister Asad Umar to take necessary steps for release of funds for these projects. Furthermore, the premier had formed a committee comprising the MQM-P and PTI leaders from Sindh under the head of Governor Sindh Imran Ismael to oversight these projects.

It was also decided in the meeting that hurdles in the way of revival and completion of Karachi Circular Railway will be removed on priority basis.

During the meeting, the matters relating to civic problem faced by the people of Sindh province as well as the big cities including Karachi and Hyderabad were discussed.

The coalition matters between MQM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister will also perform the ground-breaking of Hyderabad University next month.

Before meeting the MQM members of Federal Cabinet Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismael and discussed with him the issues relating to Sindh province and the ways and means to keep the coalition with MQM on the right trajectory.