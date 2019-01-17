Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed early completion of the mapping of buildings which carried historical and heritage value and religious tourism.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Oversight Committee over adaptive re-use of public buildings, having heritage value, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister reviewed progress on the optimum use of various buildings including PM House, Governor Houses in the provinces, state guesthouses of Karachi and Lahore, Qasr-e-Naz and other buildings located in various parts of the country.

He emphasised upon change in the mindset that ensured preservation along with optimum utilisation of the public buildings.

Highlighting the two-fold objectives, he said the first objective was to open up these public buildings with historical value for the public, who were the real owners of these buildings. The second purpose was to preserve these historical buildings by putting in place a mechanism, so that revenue generated from them, could be used for their upkeep and maintenance and tax payers’ money was not used for the maintenance purposes, he added.

Buildings with historical value, religious places, and other tourism sites, spread across the country, which carried a huge tourism potential that needed to be introduced to the world, he stressed.