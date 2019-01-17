Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has decided to participate in the sessions of the National Assembly from January 23rd, the day when the government is expected to unveil mini-budget in the parliament.

Reportedly, the decision has been taken by the PM amid strong criticism by political rivals for not attending sessions of the house.

Moreover, he will also respond to questions posed by the opposition parties.

According to sources, he had been awaiting successful negotiations between the government and the opposition regarding formation of parliamentary committees before participating in the sessions.

Finance minister Asad Umar will present the mini-budget.