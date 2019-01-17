Share:

Rawalpindi - The police organized a walk to spread awareness about narcotics titled “Say no to drugs” here at Kahuta on Wednesday. The awareness walk was held at Kahuta Bazaar. Assistant Superintended of Police (ASP)/SDPO Kahuta Sahud Khan led the walk which was also attended by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kahuta Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, politicians, teachers, students of various schools and colleges, journalists and locals. According to police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Imran Haider, the walk was organized following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan to root out the menace of drugs from educational institutions.

Later on, the ASP and SHO also delivered lectures in different educational institutions. Addressing the students, the speakers expressed their firm resolve and determination to eradicate drugs from society. They told the students that use of narcotics was not only injurious to its users’ health but also affects their families as well. The police officers sought the cooperation of the family to discourage them from using drugs. ASP Sahud Khan said on directions of CPO Abbas Ahsan the police not only keeping a check on drug smuggling but also actively engaged in awareness as well as to arrest the drug dealers. He advised the administrations and other employees of the educational institutions to keep a vigil on criminal elements and drug peddlers around their schools and colleges and to inform police immediately in case of any suspicious activity.

“The main purpose of awareness campaign is to create a culture of saying ‘No to drugs’,” he said. The venues were also decorated with placards and advertisement motioning slogans against use of drugs. Meanwhile, a similar awareness walk will also be organized by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Haji Javed today (Thursday) at 10am at Harley Street. ASP Civil Line Circle Usman Tariq, SHO PS RA Bazaar Malik Naheem, students of various schools, teachers, locals and politicians will also participate in the event, informed a police spokesman.