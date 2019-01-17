Share:

LAHORE - Polo D Sufi defeated Diamond Paints/Guard Group by 7-6½ in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2019 match played here at Cavalry Polo Ground on Wednesday.

Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo emerged as hero of the day for Polo D Sufi, as he scored a quartet for the winning the side while Raja Temur Nadeem pumped in the remaining three goals. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Taimoor Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick and Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one.

Diamond Paints/Guard Group started the match well as they fired in a field goal through Mir Shoaib to take 1-0 lead. Their lead couldn’t last long as Polo D Sufi fought back well and successfully converted a 40-yard penalty through Raja Temur to level the at 1-1. The second chukker saw both the sides struggling for scoring a goal, but Polo D Sufi then changed their strategy and starting playing aggressively, which helped them score a fabulous field goal through Mumtaz Abbas to have a 2-1 edge.

The highly-charged third chukker was dominated by Polo D Sufi, who stamped out their authority right the beginning of the chukker and successfully slammed in fantastic four goals, which included a hat-trick by Mumtaz Abbas and a goal by Raja Temur. With such a sterling performance, they managed to take a healthy 6-1 lead. Diamond Paints/Guard Group also managed to score a single goal in the chukker, when Taimoor Malik struck a field goal to finish the chukker at 6-2.

Raja Temur converted one more goal in the start of the fourth and last chukker, which not only helped him complete his hat-trick but also stretched the lead of his side to 7-2. In the dying moments of the match, Taimoor Malik scored two field goals to reduce the margin to 7-4. The score remained intact till the final whistle was blown and with two and a half goal handicap for Diamond Paints/Guard Group, the final score was 7-6½, declaring Polo D Sufi as the winners.

Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu and Captain M Humair Ghazi supervised the match as field umpires. Today (Thursday), PBG/Remounts will play against Diamond Paints/Guard Group at 2:30 pm.