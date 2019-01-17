Share:

BALAKOT - PPP on Wednesday joined hands with PML-N in PK-30 Balakot by withdrawing its candidate from the constituency in favour of Mazhar Ali Qasim of PML-N. The announcement was made in the presence of PPP and PML-N local leadership where Ch Abdul Aziz, PPP candidate for PK-30, withdrew his nomination papers.

Former Provincial Minister and PPP district President Manshera Salim Khan while talking to media on the occasion said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari decided to favour PML-N in PK-30 and they were following the guidelines of their leadership.

President PPP Hazara division Malik Muhamad Farooq, PML-N district President Zafar Mahmood, District Nazim Mansehra Zafar Said and PML-N candidate for PK-30 Mazhar Ali Qasim and PPP candidate Ch. Abdul Aziz were also present on the occasion.

Despite heavy snowfall and freezing temperature in constituency PK-30 Balakot, political activities gained momentum and remaining two candidates of major political parties have also geared up their electioneering campaign.