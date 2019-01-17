Share:

LAHORE - Director General (DG) Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar Wednesday said that SBP is making all-out efforts for promoting traditional games like Kabaddi in the region.

“We are laying special emphasis on the revival and development of games like Kabaddi which is a part of our rich culture and heritage,” he said and added that Punjab has been known in the world due to its exciting and healthy traditional games. “Kabaddi is one of the most popular games of our region and we will continue to hold more international events like International KabaddiTaakra in future.”

Nadeem said Pakistan, India and Iran kabaddi teams exhibited excellent performance in the International Kabaddi Taakra competitions in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. “The purpose of International Kabaddi Taakra competitions in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal is to promote the game in far-flung areas of the province,” he added.

The SBP DG said the game of kabaddi has also been included in Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar competitions to identity fresh kabaddi talent from small cities.

“The young kabaddi players took keen interest in International Kabaddi Taakra competitions and learnt points of the game after witnessing international kabaddi stars from India and Iran playing in front of them,” he maintained.