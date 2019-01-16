Share:

MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mazhar Abbas Raan passed away on Wednesday. His condition became deteriorated suddenly in the Punjab Assembly from where he was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology through Rescue 1122 but he cannot survive. According to doctors he died due to cardiac arrest. His body is being shifted to Multan according to family sources. Mazhar Abbas Raan was elected as MPA on PTI seat from PP-218 Multan. Late Mazhar Abbas was the close associate of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Law Minister Raja Basharat while expressing grief over the death of Mazhar Abbas said that he was the senior member of the Punjab Assembly.