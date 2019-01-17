Share:

ISLAMABAD - A number of lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday in the parliamentary party meeting showed serious reservations on the federal ministers’ attitude for their non-cooperation with them.

A meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party was held at the Parliament House on Wednesday in the chair of Finance Minister Asad Umar. The meeting was called on the directives of the prime minister. MNA and Chief Whip of PTI in the National Assembly Amir Dogar participated in the meeting besides other senior members of the party.

The moot also discussed about the recent meeting of opposition parties in which they talked about finalisation of a joint strategy to give tough time to the ruling coalition inside and outside the parliament.

The official sources in PTI confirmed that a number of lawmakers of the ruling party showed their serious reservations over the attitude of the federal ministers for not hearing them properly to address issues of public in their relevant constituencies. They also put their suggestions to revive the country’s economy.

Some members from South and central Punjab complained against the federal ministers over their attitude saying that if the same attitude persists then the party will face difficulties especially in South Punjab during the next elections.

The meeting discussed the government’s strategy on the economic situation in the country and the participants were briefed by finance minister on the mini-budget to be tabled in the National Assembly at the end of this month.

Talking to media after the meeting, PTI’s Chief Whip Amir Dogar said that the lack of participation of ministers in the meeting was a clear sign that how much they give weight to the party’s lawmakers. He further said that it was unfortunate that members of the party have to ask for time to meet the federal ministers.

Dogar informed journalists that the meeting was only summoned as PTI’s National Assembly members demanded a briefing on the country’s economy. On the recent exchange of hot words between Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q)’s Moonis Elahi, he said the prime minister will look in to the matter. In addition, Dogar also said that certain factions in Sindh wanted change in the province.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Asad Umar said that since the past five months, no one has ever asked for a party level meeting to discuss the economy. He said that all grievances of lawmakers would be address.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also assured the participants of constant and continuous contact between them and the federal ministers. The meeting also decided that federal ministers will brief the PTI’s members of National Assembly about their ministries’ performance once in a week.