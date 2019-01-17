Share:

Karachi - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government Is not a coalition government which might be destablised by PTI, adding that PTI should focus on the federal as well as Punjab governments which were surviving with the support of coalition partners who were not happy with their performance.

While talking to media at Sindh Assembly, he said that they would continue to play their role in opposition remaining under the constitution and law.

He advised the Federal government to come out with package of Rs 50 billion for Karachi and the provincial government would extend full cooperation to implement the package, adding that PTI should refrain from mere political rhetoric. He further said that development package must be for the entire province.

He said that despite the conspiracies, Sindh government was focusing on the issues of people and taking concrete measures to provide relief to people of Sindh. ‘Instead of supporting unconstitutional moves, we criticize government’s wrong policies,’ Provincial Advisor added.

Advisor remarked that Imran Khan could not implement his claims up to now. To a question, he said that people who were considering Sindh as gas balloon should ensure supply of gas to Sindh as per it’s share. Briefing media about Law & Order meeting priseded over by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, he said that security arrangements were reviewed in connection with PSL and other events in the city.

He said that Sindh government successfully organized PSL and West Indies cricket series in past and city of lights celebrated it with great enthusiasm. He said that we will again ensure fool proof arrangements for PSL 2019 season. He further informed that Chief Minister Sindh has expressed annoyance on spread of drugs specially Ice drugs being provided to students and directed police to launch crackdown against drug peddlers.

He further said that matters related to recent incident in the city were also discussed in detail. He said that Chief Minister Sindh has desired to convene law and order meeting every week. Provincial Advisor said that our agenda was to provide relief to people. He said that it was prime responsibility of government to take practical measures instead of rhetoric on which PTI was relying on.