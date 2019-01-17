Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the general public to avoid depositing Haj dues in any bank or Haj Group Organiser (HGO) directly or indirectly before the announcement of Haj Policy 2019.

The Ministry has warned strict action against the banks and HGO, who are receiving Haj dues directly or indirectly from the general public sans permission of the Ministry, said a news release.

The Ministry said that receiving Haj dues is illegal and liable to legal action as the Ministry has not yet announced Haj Policy 2019 and thus not yet allowed any bank or HGO to receive Haj applications or dues from general public.

The Haj policy would be duely publicised on media and also placed at website www.hajjinfo.org.

People must not submit Haj applications or ink Haj agreement with any HGOs without permission of the Ministry.

The Ministry has not yet authorised any HGO or bank in this regard. The Ministry will not be responsible if any person deposit Haj dues in any unauthorised bank or HGOs. The person concerned will be responsible for his such deeds.