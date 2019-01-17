Share:

LAHORE - A 27-year-old man arrested by police on theft charges died at a private torture cell in Khanewal district, an inquiry report has revealed.

A police spokesperson Wednesday said that two police officials including the SHO concerned were arrested for running the torture cell. The inspector general of police ordered departmental inquiry after a man died in police custody. The killing also triggered anti-police in the Khanewal district a couple of days ago. According to Multan CPO, a resident of district Khanewal Imran was arrested by police in a theft case registered with Qadir Puraan police station. The local police kept the accused Imran at a private torture cell. When the condition of the suspect got deteriorated due to police torture, he was taken to Nishtar Hospital in Multan where he was declared as brought dead.