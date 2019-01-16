Share:

ATTOCK-Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Niazi has said that Rescue 1122 is playing a tremendous role in saving human lives and assets in case of any emergency. “By doing so, Rescue 1122 is not only fulfilling its national obligation and duty but also fulfilling religious obligation.”

He stated these remarks while addressing a function on the 9th foundation ceremony of Rescue 1122 Attock.

On the occasion DPO Attock Hasan Asad Alvi, In-charge Rescue 1122 Dr Ashfaq Mian and CEO Health Dr Mohsin Ashraf was also present.

DC Ishrat said that because of its timely services people had full confidence in Rescue 1122, adding that other departments must follow its example to win the confidence of the public. He lauded the services of the rescue department and appreciated all the staff. DPO Hasan Asad Alvi also lauded the services of the department and said that every person of the country praised the services of the rescue department. In-charge Rescue 1122 Attock Dr Mian Ashfaq highlighted the achievements of the rescue and also apprised the DC of the problems being faced by the department which included shortage of modern equipment and more land for parking of the ambulances and other vehicles.

He said that during the last one year Rescue 1122 Attock responded to 294,800 calls which included 14,000 emergencies of different nature and all these calls were responded well in time during 2018. He said that these calls included 2,437 accidents, 9090 medical emergencies, 196 fire incidents, 184 crime, 43 drown cases while 1,476 miscellaneous incidents were handled. Dr Ashfaq said that every emergency was responded within five minutes average time. He said that a total of 14,435 patients were provided first aid facility while 12,565 patients were shifted to hospitals. Mian Ashfaq said that the ambulances of Rescue 1122 Attock shifted 4,917 patients to different hospitals of Rawalpindi. He said that beside this the rescue imparted first aid training to different individuals of 66 Union Councils of Attock district and safety program seminars were also held in more than one hundred schools.