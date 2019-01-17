Share:

ISLAMABAD – Rohail Nazir helped Central Zone thrash Gilgit/Baltistan by 277 runs in the Regional Inter-District U-19 (One Day) 2019-2020 Islamabad Region here at Diamond Ground on Wednesday. Central Zone also became the champions, after winning all the three matches played in the event. Central Zone posted massive 394-3 in 45 overs. Rohail Nazir hammered 209 runs smashing 16 boundaries and 10 sixes. Umer slammed 101 hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes. In reply, GB were bundled out for 119 in 38.2 overs. Tasawar Abbas struck 34 and Hasan Raza 31. Hamza clinched 5 wickets for 17. In another match, East and West Zones played out a draw, as both could score 195 runs each. East Zone made 195 all out in 40.4 overs while in reply, West Zone could also score 195-6 in 45 overs.