Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that they would resist construction of new dams expect the one that is the pipeline.

“What is the purpose of dams when there is no water to fill them. Will they fill it through air?” said an angry chief minister while speaking on an adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly over unjust water distribution from Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Recalling the history, the chief minister said that the Sindh province was deprived of its water share since the British era when canal systems were developed to divert Indus River water. “Sukkur Barrage and Greater Thal canal inaugurated by a dictator were projects that hindered water flow towards Sindh province,” he said and added the shortages were further multiplied after three rivers were handed to India under Indus Water Treaty Accord.

He lamented unjust supply of water to Sindh province and termed it against the constitution. “When the water flow is normal, the IRSA supplies water as per 1991 accord but whenever, the flow decreases it turn to historical uses, cutting Sindh share to add it to Punjab supplies,” he said. He said that they were demanding 1200 mgd additional water for Karachi other than the Sindh share as per the 1991 accord that mentions separate water supply for the city. “Recently the NFC meeting discussed the matter of additional supply to Karachi but unfortunately the members appointed by the PM and belonging to Sindh province opposed it,” he said.

We want nothing but implementation on water accord, said the chief minister who also informed that he had written to the prime minister over gas issue discussion in the assembly and soon take up the water issue with the premier after being mandated from the assembly.

He said that people of the Sindh has given most votes to PPPP in this election despite plans made to defeat the party. “Next time, the PPPP will be able to make government at federal level and the people will forget the incumbent government tenure as a miserable dream,” he said. The adjournment motion that was moved by PPPP lawmaker Heer Soho blamed the IRSA for safeguarding interests of Punjab province and said that ultimately Sindh suffers the most and had to face 40 percent water shortage this year.

She said that people living on the tale of the river have the right to be asked first for construction of a dam or any other water issues. “When we raise our issues of dried up land at tale, we are termed as traitors,” she regretted and further called for dissolving IRSA committee if it failed to safeguard the interest of the province. MQM-P lawmaker Javed Hanif said that IRSA had notified countrywide water shortage at 38 percent and the issues that needed to be resolved for overcoming water shortage included storage facilities like dams, efficient use of water avoiding wastages and better distribution of water. “Cultivation of crops as per water needs should be made in order to improve agricultural growth,” he suggested.

He also asked that if Karachi is part of Sindh then why not Sindh water share is diverted towards Karachi. “Why provincial government is asking for additional 1200 mgd for Karachi,” the MPA asked.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) lawmaker Muhammad Qasim termed IRSA’s unjust water distribution as its negligence. “It is unfortunate that people in Karachi are now voting for anyone who promises water in their areas,” he said and added that it is miserable that people are demanding for their basic rights rather than eyeing better facilities from their representatives.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed asked as to how economy would thrive and cultivation would be made in the absence of water. “We do not want Fawad Chaudhry neither we are interested in toppling Sindh government as it will not serve the cause of Karachi for better water supplies,” he said and added that they believe in across the board accountability irrespective of federal and provincial governments if they fail to resolve issues of masses.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) lawmaker Nand Kumar also supported the motion and said that province be given its due share otherwise the province could withdraw from the 1991 accord.

Another party lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi blamed that the province had never put up its case in better way at IRSA forums. “Why the three provinces are one side and Sindh on the other,” she said. None of the PTI lawmaker spoke on the motion and was also taunted from the chief minister who said that they neither knew of the issues nor interested in resolving problems faced by the masses. The motion- demanding IRSA for providing due share of water to Sindh province- was adopted by the house unanimously.

The house also took up four call attention notices. Responding to a notice from Ghazal Sial over delay in installation of 14 wind energy projects, the energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the federal government had banned new alternative energy projects in order to facilitate oil mafia. To a notice on hazards of mobile towers in residential areas from Heer Soho, the Information Technology Minister Taimor Talpur said that he had directed DG SEPA to prepare a report on impact assessment over it and the report would soon be tabled before the house.

To a notice from PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj over KWSB reluctance to resolve water woes in Shanti Nagar and Baloch Goth parts of his constituency, the local bodies minister Saeed Ghani said that in some parts of the city, the water lines were not laid down by KWSB and therefore it do not deal it in past. “After court order that refrained union councils and other concerned departments to refrain from water and sewerage issues, the KWSB is now solely looking into the affairs,” he said and assured that the issues would soon be resolved.

The PTI parliamentary leader in his notice diverted attention towards illegal water connection in parts of Tharparkar that had affected small farmers. To this, the chief minister, who holds the irrigation department portfolio, said that they were legal connections that were approved in 1985. An adjournment motion from MPA Ghazala Sial on hike in gas prices was not taken up due to absence of the mover. MQM-P lawmaker Khwaja Izharul Hasan also demanded for probe into the matter as to why only treasury lawmakers’ motions were brought in the assembly business. The house was later adjourned for Thursday.