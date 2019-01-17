Share:

Sindh Provincial Minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani has said that a JIT should be constituted upon the allegations that are being leveled against Aleema khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran khan.

While talking to media men on Thursday, PPP minister said that a special sewing machine has been made for the PM and his sister Aleem khan which mints money. He claimed that PTI government is ineligible to run the country.

He said economic condition of the country is before everyone adding Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry didn’t even know that Senate members are provided business class tickets, he added.

Talking about SC decision pertaining to hand over all three hospitals located at Karachi to federation, Ghani said that when all these three hospitals were in the possession of federation then what was their condition? And now their condition is what?

He said currently Sindh government is spending Rs 13 billion upon hospitals adding people will be affected by this decision of the court.

He said federation is not in the condition of spending money claiming that federal government is not giving funds to Sindh.

He said that the party will implement SC verdict either we like it or not, and will support governor Sindh if he works within the parameters of constitution.