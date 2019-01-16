Share:

WELLINGTON:-British pop singer Sam Smith has revealed he underwent an eye operation while holidaying in New Zealand on Wednesday. He took to Instagram to announce he was about to have surgery for an eye infection in Auckland and then documented the procedure with a series of pictures. Doctors had decided the painful stye on his right eye needed to be operated on, the 26-year-old said. "I´m getting it operated on in 20 minutes... super hyped that I get to wear this pirate patch," he messaged before the procedure.