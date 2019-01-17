Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to continue efforts for the recovery of the Nalain-e-Pak, shoes attributed to Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also suggested an advertisement campaign on media for recovery of Nalain-e-Pak as it was reported stolen from Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque in 2002.

Chief Justice remarked that this is such a rare thing which is priceless and we will not leave the matter until it traced out.

He said that the petitioner has been walking barefoot ever since the theft of the Nalain-e-Pak took place.

Meanwhile, representative of Punjab police informed the court that Nalain-e-Pak were stolen as they were being brought back from Brunei on July 31, 2002.

He said that police have kept a reward of Rs 1.5 million for those who provides us with any information.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the Nalain-e-Pak have great importance and such sacred items are often kept in museums.

The police replied that Turkey’s Topkapi Palace Museum and a museum in England were also checked for them.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that it was the religious duty of the electronic and print media to run ads to help find the Nalain-e-Pak.

Subsequently, the Bench directed the police to submit a report every three months and asked the Punjab government to ensure safety of sacred objects.