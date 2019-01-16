Share:

GILGIT-Senator Talha Mehmood hunted 54 inches ibex in Gujjal Hunza area, setting a record, says wildlife department.

According to wildlife department it is a world record that first time any hunter in the world hunted such big ibex.

He followed all rules and regulations formulated by wildlife department Gilgit Baltistan under trophy hunting programme GB 2018-19.

The hunting took place in conservation area Gujjal Hunza.

While taking to media at Hunza Press club, Senator Talha said Hunza is the best known for its rare wildlife species in the world.

Hunting after getting permit from authority would enhance pace of development in Gilgit Baltistan.

“It is an honour for me that I have hunted 54 inches ibex in the world". He appreciated the move of trophy hunting programme by GB government for promotion of tourism and prosperity.