SIALKOT-The district administration has fined Rs0.2 million to as many as 161 shopkeepers for overcharging customers in all four tehsil of Sialkot district during the ongoing months.

ADC (Revenue) Sialkot Sadia Mehar stated this while presiding over an important meeting of the officials concerned on Wednesday.

She revealed that the Sialkot district administration has already divided entire Sialkot district into the 46 zones to combat the menace of the profiteering, artificial shortage of the daily used commodities and price hike here for providing the maximum financial relief to the common people here.

ADC (Revenue) Sialkot Sadia Mehar added that as many as 32 special price magistrates have been deputed in Sialkot district's all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils with special tasks to control the price hike and ending the profiteering by the local traders and shopkeepers as well.

She said that the said special price magistrates will check at least 40 shops in every week in their respective areas as well. She said that the special duty magistrates would also be answerable to the Sialkot Deputy Commissioner for the less checking of the shops in a week in their areas as well. She also sought active cooperation from local traders and people, in this regard.