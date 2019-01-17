Share:

LAHORE - President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said Wednesday that Fawad Chaudhry had realised his mistake and apologised to the PML leadership for his statement.

“The matter should end here and should not be stretched any further; otherwise, only the opponents will benefit from it,” Shujaat said in a statement.

Earlier in a statement, Fawad Ch had said that it was due to government’s gentleness that it had not created any forward block in the PML-Q.

Ch Shujaat said that although the members of his party were less in number at present but it should be remembered that this very PML had been in the power with two-third majority in the past.

“Governments come and go, parties are at times in the government and at other time in the opposition,” he said, adding that his party had entered into an alliance with the PTI in the best interests of the country and for solution of the crisis facing it.

He said that country at present was passing through crises and all parties should get united to solve these crises instead of making personal attacks,” he remarked, adding that all should work together on one-point agenda of improving the economy.

“If we cannot do that then there will be flood of price hike which will sweep away every one, big or small, particularly the salaried class will be hit the hardest by it. Let the better sense prevail over trivial issues,” he observed.