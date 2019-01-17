Share:

LAHORE - Physicians and consultants of the country have established Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIN) in a ceremony held here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday.

In the first general body meeting of PSIN, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram was unanimously elected as the president of the society. Other members included: Prof Aziz-ul-Rehman (Senior Vice President Operations), Prof Tariq Waseem (Senior Vice President Academics and Research), Prof Sajid Obaid Ullah (Vice President Punjab), Prof Ijaz Wohra (Vice President Sindh), Prof Intakhab Alam (Vice President KP), Dr Zaheer Khan (Vice President Balochistan), Prof Shoaib Shafi (Vice President Federal), Brig Khurshid Muhammad (Vice President Defence Services), Dr Somia Iqtidar (General Secretary), Dr Zaman Khan (Joint Secretary) and Prof Imran Hasan (Treasurer).

The chief guest, renowned physician, Prof Mehmood Ali Malik took oath from the newly elected members. PSIN official website was also launched on this occasion. Later, a cake was cut to celebrate the event.

The basic objective of establishment of society was providing a common forum for consultant physicians and specialists in Pakistan and abroad to exchange views and knowledge.

The society will organize regular seminars, conferences and meetings to promote research and excellence in clinical practice.