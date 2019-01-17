Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Sparkworld, an official distributor of Samsung Home Appliance products, is an organisation committed to importing genuine, authentic articles for the benefit of consumers all over Pakistan. Sparkworld organised a two-day event, Annual Sales Conference 2018, on 11th& 12th January at a local hotel. The conference was attended by Sparkworld’s CEO Shakir Ullah, Sparkworld’s Business Unit Head Kashif Ali, Sparkworld’s National Sales Manager Zeeshan Khan, and Sparkworld’s Sales and Head Office teams. During the event, the achievements and challenges faced by the company in 2018 were analyzed and discussed.