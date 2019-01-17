Share:

LAHORE - After two consecutive sessions gain, investors resorted to profit-taking, resultantly, the benchmark KSE 100-index lost 342 points (or -0.86%), closing at 39,272 points.

Dull session was witnessed as volumes fell by 24% to 93m shares, while traded value fell by 35% to $33m. In ECC meeting, the government mandated the payment of duties and taxes on imported vehicles in foreign exchange, which could have a negative impact on the number of imported vehicles. This led investors to flock towards Aato sector scrips such as HCAR (+5%) and PSMC (+2.6%).

Volume leaders for the day were KEL, BOP and PAEL, generating 31mn in shares traded, cumulatively. Sector-wise volume leaders were IPP’s, commercial banks and chemical as they generated 35mn.