Share:

ISLAMABAD - Street crime and vehicle theft continues unabated in the federal capital besides other incidents as theft and carrying, according to the police records. During the last 15 days, 9 bikes/cars were either lifted or snatched at gun point from the residents in different areas of the city, leaving the impression that the police are doing nothing to protect lives and property of the people.

The incidents of theft are also on the rise in which house maids or people close to the family were found involved. Another trend which is getting popular amongst the criminals is lifting of valuables including laptops from the cars parked in the city markets. It seems that an organized group of criminals is involved in the crime while the police remained unable to identify them despite the fact that most of the parking lots are covered by the Safe City cameras.

According to the police records, Lohi Bher police registered a case against unknown persons on January 15, 2019 who lifted a motorbike from the area. Similarly, some unknown persons snatched cash and mobile phone from Gulfraz Ahmed on January 11 in the limits of Nilore police station. Muhammad Afzal lost his bike at the hands of unknown thieves in the limits of Koral police station. Criminals snatched the motorbike from Sohail Sarwar on January 9 from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. Unknown persons on January 10 lifted motorbikes belonging to Zahid Bacha from the area of Sohan in the limits of Khanna police station. Some unknown persons lifted the motorbike of Usman Saleem from the area of Lohi Bher police station.

Golra police registered a case on January 4 against some unknown persons for their attempt to snatch cash from Muhammad Arqam in the area of G-13/1. Unknown persons on January 7 snatched mobile phones from the shop of Shahzeb in the limits of Tarnol police station. Secretariat police registered a case against unknown persons on January 1 for lifting the motorbike of Kameel Abbas from the parking of QAU. Industrial Area and Shalimar police stations registered two separate cases for lifting a car each from their respective jurisdictions in the said period.

The incidents of burglary and carrying un-authorized weapons are also on the rise in the city. The police have also arrested many for carrying drugs and narcotics that suggests that organized networks of drug peddlers were active in the city.

The year changed but nothing on ground despite the promises of making the capital a crime-free city by the police high ups. The police’s approach towards crime remains the same as it was years back as it did not adapt to the modern techniques and changing methods of crime.