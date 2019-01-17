Share:

LAHORE - Descon Sultans and Daredevils have qualified for the final of Cricket Gala 2019, which Descon organized for its employees of all departments and divisions here at Wapda Sports Complex. Now the final of the event will be contested during the Descon Annual Sports Family Day to be held in mid February. Total 10 teams of Descon played the matches in two poles. After the matches of two days, Spartners, Qalandars, Daredevils, Rising Stars, Tigers, Clatos, Gladiators and Sultans breezed into the quarterfinals. After tough battle, Spartner, Sultans, Daredevils and Clatos emerged winners and made way to the semifinals while in the end, Sultans and Daredevils booked berths in the final. In the end, chief organiser Faheem Butt appreciated the passions of all the teams, players and fans while congratulating the winning teams.