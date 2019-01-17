Share:

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who will take charge as the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday, said the Supreme Court will only use its authority to take suo motu action as a last resort.

While speaking at a full court reference held in honour of the outgoing Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar earlier today, Justice Khosa said suo motu notices during his tenure will only be taken where no other solution is in sight.

“The authority to take suo motu action will only be used sparingly and for significant national matters,” he said, adding that the court would set up parameters for suo motu powers.

The judge said there should be no military intervention in civilian matters and vowed to speed up delivery of justice in civil courts.

Military court trials are considered wrong worldwide, Justice Khosa said, adding that there was a perception that military courts held swifter trials.

The incoming chief justice emphasised that all institutions need to work together for the progress of the country, and that there was a need for conversation on whether any institution was interfering in another institution’s work.

Civilian supremacy and accountability are indispensable for strengthening democracy, he observed.

"Let's talk about how to make civilian supremacy a certainty, let's talk about how to ensure civilian accountability without compromising on democracy," he invited.

Running the state’s affairs is a serious responsibility, the judge remarked.

He further said there was need for a debate on the charter of governance under the tutelage of the president of the country.