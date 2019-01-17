Share:

CAPE TOWN:- The 2019 ‘Pink Day’ One-Day International was officially launched at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday and will be played in Johannesburg on January 27 when the Proteas take on Pakistan in the 4th ODI. This match will be the eighth edition of the popular fixture. An expected crowd of 24,000 will be rooting for the Proteas who have yet to lose when wearing pink. “The Pink ODI is an important event in our CSA Calendar,” says CSA Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe. “Wearing pink in January for such a worthy cause has always been something we take pride in and will do so for many years to come.”–Agencies