SARGODHA-To enhance students' critical understanding as required in the multifaceted field of media production, the University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a daylong workshop titled 'Television Production Practices in National and International Media' on Wednesday.

The workshop was arranged by the Department of Communication and Media Studies in which media practitioners associated with national and international media outlets participated to impart practical knowledge of pre-production work to the students and demonstrated the use of digital audio-visual medium as a form of expression in production.

The session - aimed at enabling media students to work in a fast-paced production environment - educated the media students about professional practices and hunting career opportunities in the field of media production.

The workshop provided the students with intensive hands-on experience in the advanced techniques of multi-camera television production, including the equipment involved, the personnel and their functions, and decision-making procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Adeel Ahmad Amir, who is the correspondent of an esteemed international medium, urged the media students to get them acquainted with the professional field and master the skills of oral and written communication skills before jumping into the professional world.

Anchor Person Imran Sanaullah informed the students that they must equip themselves with the necessary skills needed to have a promising career in media. "A vast collection of words and information are the basic things a journalist needs to properly report a news story."

The media practitioners advised the students to enhance their learning as only a good learner can make a better earner.

The workshop was attended by more than 100 students of Mass Communication who learnt the basics of production, direction, photography, lighting, audio recording and simple post-production techniques.