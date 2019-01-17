Share:

US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to hold delegation level talks.

The US envoy was initially scheduled to arrive in the federal capital on Tuesday as part of his four-day tour. However, the visit was rescheduled after Khalilzad was said to be engaged in meetings in Kabul.

Khalilzad will hold talks regarding the Afghan peace process and talks with the Taliban and the US Army’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, who met Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi, traveled to Afghanistan as well as China and India as part of the four-nation trip which ends January 21.

According to Khalilzad, "the only solution to the conflict is for all parties to sit together and reach an agreement on the political future of Afghanistan with mutual respect and acceptance."

His trip comes after President Donald Trump signaled he would bring home half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan as he grows increasingly impatient over America´s longest-ever war.