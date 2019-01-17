Share:

Islamabad - A 2-day colourful culture, food and fashion festival will be held here from January 26. According to a Radio Pakistan report, the event features cultural exhibit, food enclave, fashion atelier, shopping stalls, tourism exhibit, kid’s arena, home decor, music and much more for fun lovers of twin cities.

The traditional food courts would also be set up in the artistically designed cultural pavilions during the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisines of the country.

