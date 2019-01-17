Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday criticised lawmakers for being scared of having their names on the Exit Control List (ECL) and questioned why are they so keen on going abroad.

In an apparent reference to PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the prime minister said on Twitter that certain politicians claim to “love” the land but “cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad”.

He added that lawmakers also have iqamas and residencies abroad.

“Can anyone explain this strange phenomenon to those of us who would be quite happy to remain in and work for Pakistan because we actually love Pakistan,” said PM Imran.

Last month, in view of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on fake bank accounts, the federal government decided to place the names of 172 people, including PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the ECL.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

“They will be held accountable and each and every penny of the national exchequer will be recovered,” said Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference after attending the meeting.

However, on Wednesday, the apex court ordered the removal of Bilawal’s and Murad’s name from the ECL.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to PM Imran’s criticism by saying that the prime minister does not understand the concept of human rights or freedom of movement.

“Funny it’s only the opposition members on ECL, government members are busy travelling,” said Bilawal, adding that the prime minister himself, who despite promising not to travel for first six months after assuming power has made more than seven trips.