KARACHI - Twenty-three-year-old young man was killed and two others wounded after a police van hit their motorcycle in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Wednesday.

The accident took place at the crossing of Khayaban-e-Mujahid and Khayaban-e-Shujat within the limits of Darakshan police station. Rescuers from different welfare associations reached the site and shifted the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre with critical injuries where one of them later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Deceased was later identified as 23-year-old Abrar Siddiqui while the injured as eighteen-year-old Kamran Hamza and Saud Tariq, 19. Reacting on information, police officials also reached the site and inquired about the accident. SHO of the Darakshan police station Faiz Ali, the accident occurred when the victims who worked at a restaurant in Clifton were returning to their homes after completing their job when a speedy police mobile van bearing registration number SPM-777 hit their motorcycle. Deceased was a resident of Omar Colony. His body later took his body away with them without medico-legal formalities.

According to police sources, the police mobile van which hit a motorcycle was belonged to a security pool and was reportedly on a security duty of the former senior police official of the Sindh police and was on its way after finishing their duty.

The officer, however, on the other hand, said that it is yet to be ascertained of which police officer the police mobile was providing security as the policemen on the police mobile van had been managed to escape along with a police mobile van following the incident.

The officer further said that the police have registered a case on behalf of state as what the family of the deceased person was also not agreed to register a case. He said that an FIR No 38/19 has been registered while further investigation was underway.