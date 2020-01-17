Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has thwarted a major drugs smuggling attempt and seized huge cache of drugs, liquor and ice, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that, on the special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and curb the menace from the capital.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan along with Sub-Inspector Muhammad Inam-Ullah, ASIs Aamir Hayat, Safdar Hussain Gondal and others.

The police team, during special checking against drug dealers in Sector G-13, tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. The suspects hit the police team with vehicle in which two police officers got severe injuries and the accused later tried to flee from the scene. The police team again stopped the vehicle but the culprits opened fire on them and succeeded in fleeing away from the scene.

The police team searched the vehicle and recovered 39 bottles of liquor, 6.225kg hashish, 1.5kg heroin, 35 gram ice, two 30-bore pistols and one rifle along with ammunition. The escaped culprits were later identified as Muhammad Wasim Alias Padri son of Muhammad Hussain and Aziz-Ullah Alias Zuli besides an unknown person. Cases have been registered against the accused and police teams have been constituted to arrest the other culprits.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) has appreciated the bravery and efficient performance of CIA police team and announced cash rewards for them. IGP Islamabad has also ordered for complete treatment and care of injured officials.

DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any such suspicious activity in their areas.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police has arrested two car lifters. The police also recovered four stolen vehicles and three motorcycles from the possession of the accused. The accused have been identified as Farhan Khan and Rizwan who used to sell lifted vehicles in Khyber Agency.