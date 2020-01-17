Share:

According to PAF Spokesperson, the Government of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad Leghari as the Vice Chief of the Air staff. Air Marshal Leghari has commanded fighter squadron and Operational Air base as part of his career engagements. In recognition of his meritorious contribution to PAF, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Legion of Merit (USA).

He was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1984. His significant appointments include Director General Logistics at Joint Staff Headquarters Chaklala and Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Kamra.

The Air Marshal has also served at Air Headquarters as Chief Project Director Falcon and Director General Projects and also rendered services as Air Attaché at Pakistan Embassy, USA.

Air Marshal Leghari is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University Islamabad and Command & Staff College, UK.