LOS ANGELES (CM): Akon has finalized a deal to build his own futuristic city in Senegal. The American singer, who spent part of his childhood in the west African nation, has been looking for a site to build his own settlement since 2018, but sealed an agreement to build his city with Senegalese officials on Monday (January 13, 2020).

Announcing the deal on Twitter, he posted a picture of a signing ceremony, and wrote: “Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future.” Akon City, which he is creating in partnership with Senegal’s state-owned SAPCO tourism company, will be a “crypto-city” built on 2,000 acres of land, in which residents will use his cryptocurrency, AKoin.