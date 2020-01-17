Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Thursday said that a long standing demand of the LDA Avenue-1 affectess was materialised successfully.

The minister while addressing the balloting ceremony of LDA-I held at the LDA Sports Complex, said that a number of attempts were made to solve the most complicated matter of Avenue1 which were not proved fruitful.

The minister said that hundreds of people were worried due to this problem. He said Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran solved this issue by taking personal interest and consultation committee, the DG

LDA and officers concerned deserved congratulation.

All hurdles to give possession of 487 plots of LDA Avenue1’s affectees in block A, B, D and G had been

Removed, the minister said. In order to ensure transparency, plots were allotted through a computerised balloting which was held with the cooperation of the Punjab Information technology Board (PITB).

Meanwhile, the squad of Estate Management Directorate of Private Housing Scheme of Lahore Development Authority on Thursday demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes located in district Sheikhupura.

According to an LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the LDA squad demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts, offices and other infrastructure of Al-Mukarram Garden, Al-Wahab Garden, Satellite Town, and City State in district Sheikhupura.

PBTE to be upgraded,

says Minister Industries

Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Board of Technical Education to review financial and administrative matters.

The meeting gave approval to increase chances of appearing in exams for unsuccessful students as appearing chances have been equalized to other educational boards.

Aslam Iqbal while speaking on this occasion said that the PBTE would be modernised to meet modern challenges. The technical institutions had been brought under one roof through the platform of the Punjab Skills Development Authority, he added.

He said the Chief Minister’s Hunarmand Programme had been launched to impart the latest skills training to 100,000 additional students every year. He directed to devise a suitable mechanism for employment of skilled workers in the market.

The minister said that organizational capacity of the PBTE would be increased for holding practical exams as this would help achieve goals of the board. Labs of technical institutions would also be upgraded, he said.

He directed the officials that technical educational board should be digitalized and the latest technology should be used to improve efficiency and performance.

He also directed that finance department’s guidelines should be followed in financial matters of the PBTE. Secretary Industries Zafar Iqbal, Chairman PBTE Muhammad Nazar Khan Niazi and others attended the meeting.