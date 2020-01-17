Share:

The government officials, who took benefit from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), on Friday have been given show-cause notices regarding termination from their jobs.

Sources told that an inquiry into the matter has been launched on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had expressed strong displeasure when a report of beneficiaries disqualified from BISP database, on the basis of being government employees or servants of railways, was presented to him.

According to details, 2,543 senior officers were removed from the BISP list and officials from Balochistan and Sindh had received highest amounts through the programme.

Overall, three officers of grade 21 and 59 officers of grade 20 quarterly received the sum under the programme whereas 429 officials of grade 19 were also among the beneficiaries. 342 officers of grade 18 from Sindh and 1,240 officers of grade 17 overall derived advantages from the scheme.

Out of total 820,165 beneficiaries disqualified from the BISP database, 14,730 were government employees or servants of railways, post office and the BISP programme as the aid was not meant for government servants.

According to the data, 127,826 were those whose spouses were government employees or employees of the above-mentioned departments.

The government has raised the quarterly grant from Rs5,000 to Rs5,500 for 4.3 million beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the BISP, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and BISP Chairman Dr Sania Nishtar had said in a statement.

Dr Sania had said that the government would now additionally provide Rs8.6 billion for the poverty-stricken individuals.

She had said the BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries were delisted. She said that the stipend would be given to the deserving beneficiaries only.

On December 26, Dr Sania Nishtar had revealed that around 800,000 “non-deserving” beneficiaries of the BISP were disqualified for giving space to the needy people on the basis of promoting transparency and merit.

She had termed inclusion of 216 villages located alongside restive Line of Control (LoC) in Kifalat Program “another milestone of the Ehsaas Programme.”

She had said people of these villages were the most deserving due to their frequent economic losses as due to cross border firing from the Indian side of the border.

Importantly, Dr Sania had also informed the cabinet that in view of some complaints and a need to update the BISP data, the survey was reexamined with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

She had said that during the reexamination some aspects were analysed. For example, she had added, it was ascertained whether the family of a beneficiary had any motorcycle or car or whether a spouse was a government employee. The cabinet was told that those who had over 12 acres of land did not fall in the category of “deserving” people. After the exclusion of 820,165 people, really deserving people would be included in the programme.

The alterations in the BISP database were made after some cabinet members had expressed reservations in the previous meetings claiming that the supporters of opposition parties, particularly those backing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), were benefiting from the programme, while those belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were being neglected.