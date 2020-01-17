e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Friday | January 17, 2020
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
10:53 PM | January 16, 2020
Major reshuffle in Pakistan Army: New DG-ISPR appointed
4:02 PM | January 16, 2020
Zarif says E3 'sold out' Iran nuclear deal to avoid new Trump tariffs
3:47 PM | January 16, 2020
ECP suspends membership of several parliamentarians
3:33 PM | January 16, 2020
Babar Azam named in ICC ODI Team of the Year
3:16 PM | January 16, 2020
China sends new remote-sensing satellite in space
3:00 PM | January 16, 2020
Afghan Taliban willing to reduce violence: Shah Mehmood Qureshi
2:34 PM | January 16, 2020
Pakistan welcomes UNSC session on IOK, says PM Khan
2:31 PM | January 16, 2020
Syria: 313 civilians killed in Idlib since Nov. 2019
1:43 PM | January 16, 2020
PEMRA bans talkshow from private news channel for 60 days
1:42 PM | January 16, 2020
Middle East tensions: FM Qureshi arrives in Washington
1:13 PM | January 16, 2020
Govt's negotiation team to hold talks with BNP-M today
1:06 PM | January 16, 2020
India's threatening moves could spin Kashmir situation out of control: FM
12:24 PM | January 16, 2020
Prince Harry won't be joining Meghan Markle in Canada
12:11 PM | January 16, 2020
China keen to import edibles from Pakistan: Ambassador
11:14 AM | January 16, 2020
Musharraf challenges special court verdict in SC
11:04 AM | January 16, 2020
UN Security Council meets to discuss crisis in IOK
10:42 AM | January 16, 2020
Rwanda aims to collect 1M smartphones for poor families
10:03 AM | January 16, 2020
Talks on post-Brexit trade pact may begin next month: European Commission
9:27 AM | January 16, 2020
Turkey removes Wikipedia ban after 3 years
9:09 AM | January 16, 2020
US-China phase one deal signed: what is inside and what to expect next?
CARTOON
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
January 16, 2020
Cartoon
January 11, 2020
CARTOON
January 06, 2020
CARTOON
January 03, 2020
CARTOON
Top Stories
3:47 PM | January 16, 2020
ECP suspends membership of several parliamentarians
1:43 PM | January 16, 2020
PEMRA bans talkshow from private news channel for 60 days
1:06 PM | January 16, 2020
India's threatening moves could spin Kashmir situation out of control: FM
11:14 AM | January 16, 2020
Musharraf challenges special court verdict in SC
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus