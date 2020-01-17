Share:

KARACHI - Sichuan Normal University (SNU) has established two Confucius Institutes and a Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the University of Karachi (KU), Yonsei University and Cadet College Petaro to promote Chinese language and cultural activities.

It is encouraging to see Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi has grown into the largest institute of its kind in Pakistan, and achieved remarkable progress with the support of Karachi University, SNU and continuous contribution by its co-directors and teachers. The SNU is located in Chengdu, in southwest China. Since its inception in 1946, SNU has developed into a comprehensive university with over 40,000 students, of whom 400 are international.

It is among the first nationally authorized units offering master degree programmes and PhD programmes in different disciplines. SNU has established exchange programs with more than 100 colleges, universities and research institutions in 25 countries. These views were expressed by the SNU Vice President Professor Dr Cai Guangjie while talking to the audience at the Chinese Spring Festival Gala 2020, which was held to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

The event was organized by the CIUK. The audience appreciated the Loin Dance and a musical performance titled, ‘One Night in Beijing’.

She informed the audience that the Chinese Lunar New Year will come soon and on behalf of the SNU, she said that Sichuan Normal University will continue to provide full support to the development of Confucius Institute. Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi informed the audience about an agreement between the Karachi University and the SNU. He said that the University of Karachi and the SNU had agreed to start a four-year split degree programme on “Chinese Language and Culture” at KU.

He further said that students would complete studies of first two years at the CIUK, while they would be able to study for remaining two years at the SNU, China. “This decision was made during the sixth Board’s meeting of CIUK, which was held at the SNU recently.”

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that both Karachi University and SNU will support academic cooperation and faculty-student exchange programmes.

He said that the KU along with Sichuan Normal University, China and Yonsei University in South Korea had formed SKY Alliance.

“The SKY Alliance will no doubt promote the interaction and cooperation in the community of three universities and is aim to build a platform to promote exchanges and cooperation with Asian universities, particularly among the three partner universities. This alliance will contribute to build a community of shared future for mankind. As part of this alliance, faculty and student exchange, as well as regional study, will be conducted within the universities of the SKY Alliance.”

The meeting was co-chaired by the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and President SNU Wang Mingyi. Earlier, CIUK Chinese Director Professor Zhang Xiaoping and Professor Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan his counterpart at the CIUK delivered the welcome addresses.

Professor Zhang Xiaoping informed the audience that SNU is also offering 20 presidents scholarships to the students of Karachi University for master programs in different disciplines. The KU and CIUK students are welcome to apply for these scholarships of SNU.

He mentioned that the SNU has established Confucius Institute Affairs Office in last December. The responsibility of the Office is to coordinate cooperation among Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classroom.

Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan shared that a lot of progress has been made with the continuous contribution of our teachers and support from friends both in China and in Pakistan.

“The CIUK has become the largest Confucius Institute in Pakistan, with 30 Chinese teachers, two local teachers, six teaching sites, around 7, 300 registered students.”

He added that the objective of CIUK is to be the leading Chinese language center in Pakistan and help students increase their opportunities for further education and career development.