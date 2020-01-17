Share:

Muhammad Hafeez, the all-rounder dubbed the "professor" for his knowledge of the game was recalled for the Bangladesh series starting in Lahore from January 24, 2020. He said that he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year to end his career. The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November this year. His has played 89 Twenty20 internationals grabbing 54 wickets and scoring 1,908 runs.

"I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling," said Hafeez, who also captained Pakistan in 29 Twenty20 internationals, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie. "It has been a privilege," he told media. "I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan's international team."

Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's key players — in all three formats, as a top order batsman and a handy off-spinner — since making his debut during an England tour in 2003. He was also banned from bowling for 12 months in 2015.

His career went through doubtful phases by allegations over the legality of his bowling action, reported on three occasions during international matches.

Hafeez, 38-year old cricket who also served as skipper of the National team, said he enjoyed playing for Pakistan. Hafeez retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 Tests. He was, however, considered more successful in limited over formats, scoring 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 one-day internationals. His last ODI was during the World Cup (50 overs) in England last year, and he has not been selected for that format since then.