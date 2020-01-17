Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to suspend the membership of 318 members of parliament including 70 members of National Assembly and 12 senators due to the failure to meet deadline for the requirement of filing statement of assets.

Amongst the ministers from the ruing party as well as lawmakers from both government and opposition, following are names stated: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri. Pir Sabir Shah, Farrukh Habib, Birjees Tahir, Zartaj Gul, Amir Liaquat, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Amir Kayani, Muhammad Ayub, Hasil Bizenjo, Taj Afridi and others .

Among the 236 provincial assembly members (MPA) failing to comply with deadline requirements, 115 belonged to Punjab, 60 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 from Sindh and 21 from Balochistan.

The law also provides for what can be called a grace period of 15 days as applied through legal standing i.e. Section 137 (3) of the Elections Act reads: “The Commission shall, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a Member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he/she files the statement of assets and liabilities.”

According to the Section, members who fail to submit the statements by January 15, will be suspended until they submit the relevant document.

The ECP bars lawmakers from performing duties. Their membership can be restored in situation of compliance with the legal requirements.