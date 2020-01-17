Share:

LOS ANGELES - A new judicial order relating to the “Thinking Out Loud” copyright infringement lawsuit is forcing singer Ed Sheeran to reveal his concert revenue and expenses. Multiple plaintiffs are currently suing Sheeran over his hit song, believing that it infringes on Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” which was written by the late songwriter Ed Townsend. Pursuant to this, the plaintiffs are demanding to know just how much money Sheeran has earned from performances of the song. This includes not just ticket sales but also merchandise sold during the shows.

Donald Zakarin, who is Sheeran’s lawyer, made a number of arguments against making the disclosure. He first argued that there was no “causal nexus” between concert income and the claimed infringement. But he also insisted that Sheeran had a right to perform “Thinking Out Loud” even if it infringed on “Let’s Get It On”.

because of blanket performance licenses Sheeran had from the organization that holds the rights to Gaye’s song.

The judge in the case — U.S. District Court Judge Louis Stanton — agreed with the plaintiffs and granted their request.

In his ten-page opinion, the judge is requiring Sheeran to provide financial data about his concerts, including revenue and expenses.